Relatively new to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, K9 Deebo is already proving to be a very valuable asset to the department.

Patrol K9 Deebo Is Part of the County's Metro K9 Team, Helping Deputies:

• Track fleeing suspects

• Chase and apprehend suspects

• Assist in searches during active incidents

K9 Deebo Was Successful in a Car Chase Takedown - WARNING: Graphic Video

According to the Pierce County sheriff's Office, the 31-year old suspect was wanted for multiple felonies. He's charged with eluding, resisting arrest, and possession of dangerous weapons. The 37-year-old passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

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Deebo Made His Debut With the Capture of Two Burglary Suspects on March 12th

A homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in progress on his surveillance cameras. The suspects were using crowbars and tools to break into a garage. As Deputies and K9 Deebo arrived at the home, they could hear the suspects on the property. One suspect surrendered immeditely when he learned a K9 was on the scene.

But there was still another suspect outstanding. K9 Deebo begins a nearly 40-minute-long K9 track and starts out finding a tool bag that was dropped by the outstanding suspect. During the track, several fences had to be jumped, and multiple bodies of water had to be crossed. K9 Deebo finally comes to a stop when branches could be heard breaking nearby. A 47-year-old male suspect was located and taken into custody.

Both suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail for on multiple charges.

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No doubt, K9 Deebo has a bright future in crime fighting with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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