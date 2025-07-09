Pasco Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 6th.

Officers Responded to a Report of Gunshots in the Area of 6th and Agate.

Upon arrival, Police came upon a young male with a gunshot wound in a driveway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived at the scene. However the young male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After investigation, Detectives Were Able to Piece Together the Details of the Incident.

Following up on leads, Police were able to quickly identify and locate two juveniles in connection with the incident. The two juveniles have been arrested.

Read More: Important Alert: Do NOT Travel From Washington to These Countries

Both Juveniles Are Currently Housed in Juvenile Detention.

They face charges of RCW 9A.32.030: Murder in the First Degree and RCW 9A.56.200: Robbery in the First Degree.

Pasco Police Department-Facebook Pasco Police Department-Facebook loading...

As the investigation continues, the Pasco Police Department is encouraging anyone with additional information, to contact Detective Taylor at: taylora@pasco-wa.gov.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim. Next of kin have been notified, and we want to express our heartfelt sympathy as they cope with this unimaginable loss.

Get our free mobile app

The Pasco Police Department is grateful for the assistance of their regional partners during the investigation. The collaboration of everyone involved in the investigation was instrumental in the initial response, and the quick identification and apprehension of the accused juvenile suspects.

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at Washington Airports You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart