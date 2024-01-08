A Northwest Secret: Amazing Secluded Floating Sauna Awaits You

Named as one of the World’s Greatest Places by Time Magazine, this picturesque wellness haven located on the west coast of Vancouver Island in Tofino, British Columbia presents an otherworldly experience for those seeking relaxation and adventure - the Floating Sauna.

The Floating Sauna experience is not only about soothing your senses but also embracing the invigorating spirit of the outdoors.

The Floating Sauna is open all year round and the adventure starts with a 45-minute boat ride to a very secluded floating wood-fired cedar sauna. The sauna dock can hold up to 12 people or you can book it for an intimate experience for two.

Imagine warming yourself up in a wood-fired sauna with the sound of waves and an amazing backdrop of mountains and trees. Then, if you’re brave enough, take a polar bear dip into the frigid waters only to be warmed back up again by the sauna. Rinse and repeat!

No mobile service, no Wi-Fi, no people. Just you and a guest surrounded by nature. The packages include a boat ride to and from the floating sauna, fire pit wood, food and beverages, and an experience you’ll never forget.

So, whether you’re seeking a thrill or serenity, The Floating Sauna in Tofino promises an unforgettable blend of relaxation, adventure, and wellness. Are you ready to let your worries float away? Book your trip now at the website, pack up that swimsuit (or not), and ready yourself for everything zen. Check out the cool YouTube video below from Nina Defilla.