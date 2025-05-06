Most of us have memories of wearing green uniforms, donning special patches we worked hard for, as we plotted our next sale or adventure, with neighborhood friends.

Numerica CU 'Coffee For A Cause' With Swigg Coffee Bars Raise Funds for Girl Scouts Canva loading...

Cherished memories from our days in Girl Scouts molded us into the women we are today!

Numerica Credit Union has a shared mission this year with the Girl Scouts of Eastern WA and Northern Idaho.

"Numerica Cares for Kids" will be partnering with Swigg Coffee Bars this Monday May 12- May 16th.

For every drink sold, Numerica will donate $1 to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho up to $5,000.

And every little bit helps to fund the new adventure park at Camp Four Echoes, where leadership and outdoor skills take center stage.

Partnering with them for special experiences like being honored at an EWU football game and sponsoring the STEM Mobile, a hands-on learning lab that brings science and innovation directly to girls in rural communities.

This year, the impact hits close to home- proceeds from Coffee for a Cause are helping send local Girl Scouts to camp or on their next big adventure. For many of us camp is where lifelong memories are made. Whether it's roasting smore's hiking for the first time, or just making new friends.

Every cup of coffee sold helps give a child the chance to create those same special moments. It's a simple purchase that sparks confidence, joy, and discovery.

Empowering girls to dream big! Numerica is proud to support the Girl Scouts of Eastern WA and Northern Idaho.