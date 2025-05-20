Walla Walla on the Edge, for an Epic Monster Truck Showdown

Youtube-Tirbert Youtube-Tirbert loading...

Calling all fans of thunder and smash:

Big Blown monster trucks are set to invade Walla Walla on Saturday June 7th! The Legends of the Monster Truck World Tour is in town for two BIG shows.

• 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

For the First Time Ever, Witness the LEGENDS in Walla Walla!

The nation's most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS will be taking over the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. You don't want to miss any of this BIG action!

Feel All the MONSTER TRUCK Thunder!

These incredible 10,000-pound car-crushing giants will be competing in racing, wheelie contests, and more. The Legends of Monster Truck Tour finale features unbelievable free-styling action. You won't believe what these monsters are capable of. All your favorites will be there!

● USA-1 ... This truck can take everyone OUT!

● MANIAC ... They will ALL be chasing this one!

● ANIBUS... Protector against EVIL!

● LONE WOLF ... He’s having a HOWLING good time!

● BOSS GATOR ... This is one WILD Monster!

VIP tickets include a pit party pass, and the best seat. Tickets are available at www.LegendsofMonsterTrucks.com.

• Ride in a Real Monster Truck at the Monster Truck Nitro Tour!

Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission!

• Meet your favorite drivers and enjoy the special pit party! Get there early to take photos of your favorite trucks and drivers.

Don't Miss the LEGENDS OF MONSTER TRUCK Tour!

Enter to win tickets below.

