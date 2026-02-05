Washington State Patrol is asking for your help to locate a missing, at risk teen.

16-Year-Old Abrielle Tubbs Went Missing From Seattle on February 2nd.

The teen was last seen around 1 pm in Seattle, in the vicinity of Garfield High School.

Abrielle is 5'6" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with pink crosses, a pink belt, and white shoes. She had a green Nike backpack with her.

READ MORE: Othello Man Gets Prison After Fathering Child With 15-Year-Old Girl

An EMPA (Endangered Missing Person Alert) is issued when a missing person, especially a minor, is believed to be in danger or is at risk of being harmed. The case may NOT meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. However, these alerts help get the word out to the public and law enforcement agencies.

What to Do If You Have Information

Authorities ask anyone who sees Abrielle, or with with any information about her location, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Amber Alerts are issued only when a child (17 or younger) has been abducted and is in imminent danger.

Please keep in eye out for Abrielle Tubbs. Time is crucial is missing persons cases.

Get our free mobile app

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton