Want to Live Longer? Move to a Washington or Oregon Beach!

Most people who visit the ocean beaches in Washington and Oregon do so to relax and rejuvenate – taking in the fresh air, the sound of the waves, and the milder climate. We’re all naturally drawn to it. And, while various factors come into play in overall life expectancy, studies have shown that living near the ocean or a beach town, like one of these popular Washington and Oregon locations, could extend your life.

Health benefits of coastal living - Cannon Beach, Oregon

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Coastal areas have cleaner air due to the ocean breezes which carry fresh air from offshore. Studies state that negatively charged ions in this sea air enhance oxygen absorption, which promotes respiratory health and better sleep. That’s why those who suffer from diseases like asthma report fewer symptoms when vacationing at the ocean.

Health benefits of coastal living – Ocean Shores, Washington

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Other health-improving benefits of living on the Washington or Oregon coast include the rhythmic sound of waves crashing, which induces a calming effect for most people – reducing anxiety and stress. Visually, the ocean views give a sense of tranquility that also supports mental health.

Health Benefits of Coastal Living – Brookings, Oregon

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Living in a coastal town also encourages an active lifestyle. Most coastal areas offer a variety of outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, beachcombing, swimming, surfing, and other water sports. Those who engage in these activities feel better physically.

Health Benefits of Coastal Living – Moclips, Washington

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Combining fresh air, calming sounds and smells, recreational activities, and a milder climate offer a healthier and more balanced life. If you can afford it, living near or on the coast could improve your overall well-being and extend your life!

Explore the Majesty of Cleft of The Rock Lighthouse in Oregon: A Visual Delight Awaits! The Cleft of The Rock Lighthouse and its views make it a one-of-kind perfectly perched property on the edge of Oregon's majestic coastline - surrounded by two acres of spectacular beauty and privacy. See Inside!