Excitement Building for Upcoming Popular Super Pet Adoption Event

• 70-100 animals find a forever home at this event each year!

• The pet adoption runs from 10 am-3 pm at the stage area at Columbia Park.

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event is happening on Saturday, April 27th.

It's the largest pet adoption event of the year. Rescues, shelters, and vendors will be on hand from Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenny's Hope helps to find forever homes for orphaned pets in the community. All dogs and cats deserve a second chance at finding a loving home to bring you and them joy and companionship.

This exact event two years ago is what led to me adopting Zack! This organization is amazing, and this event is life changing for all these animals and those who adopt! I am forever grateful for the impact it has had on my life.~Eric Dunfee

I look forward to this event every year. Deb Bailey is the host of this massively popular day that brings together pet lovers of all sorts. The event is FREE and it's fun to interact with furry, four-legged friends in a friendly, open environment. Microchip any of your pets at the event for $20, including registration. Learn more about various volunteer opportunities, foster programs, fundraising events, and more.

How can your shelter or rescue participate?

Register here. Shelters and rescues need to confirm their participation a few weeks in advance. (That's now)

Who will be at Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event?

• Pronto Puppy Rescue

• Silver Cloud special Cat Services

• Mary's Meow Rescue

• Tri-City Animal Shelter

• Lost & Found Pets of Grant County

• Hearthfire Animal Rescue Team (HART)

• The Ridge Dogs

• TC TNR

• Tumbleweed Cat Rescue

• Adams County Pet Rescue

• Tri-City Kitty Rescue

• Mikey's Chance

• The Pit Bull Pen Rescue

• No Nuts Club

• The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

• Animal Outreach Grant County

Area vendors participating are Jenny's Hot Dog Stand, Family Resource Center of Tri-Cities, Lucky Puppy Grooming, Tri-City Credit Union TCCU, Puppy Hut Salon and Spa Mobile Grooming.

