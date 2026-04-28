Jennys Hope via Facebook Jennys Hope via Facebook loading...

The last weekend of April is always my favorite. Since 2009, the last Saturday of April is when the Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event is held at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

The best part of the day, is when the music stops. That's when you know a furry friend was just welcomed into their new family.

Jennys Hope via Facebook Jennys Hope via Facebook loading...

We feel all dogs and cats deserve a second chance at finding a loving home to bring you joy and companionship.

There's nothing better than seeing happy faces. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Jenny's Hope. With 38 adoptions completed, and several several pending, I'd consider the event a HUGE success.

READ MORE: Pierce County's K9 Deebo Proves Vital During Car Chase [VIDEO]

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event Is the Largest in Eastern WA

Jennys Hope via Facebook Jennys Hope via Facebook loading...

Jenny's Hope is all about finding forever homes for all orphaned pets in our community. Founder and organizer of this huge, popular annual event is Debbie Bailey. She works with several animal outreach programs and shelters to bring this event to life.

Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event is ALWAYS the last Saturday of April from 10 am till 3 pm, at Kennewick's Columbia Park. In addition to pet adoptions, the event features:

• Silent auction

• Several vendors

• Food truck

• Low-cost micro-chipping for any pet

Get our free mobile app

Jenny's Hope Finds Homes for ALL Animals, NOT Just Cats and Dogs

Jennys Hope via Facebook Jennys Hope via Facebook loading...

A few years ago, several guinea pigs were adopted. You never know what you'll find at Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption Event. I'm already looking forward to next year's Super Pet Adoption. See you then!

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds