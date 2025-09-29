Two people were arrested after a hit and run crash that knocked out power to Kennewick residents in the area of West Clearwater avenue.

On Sunday night, a Kennewick Police officer attempted to stop a speeding white Mercedes near North Morain Street and West Kennewic Avenue. The driver refused to pull over.

The Driver Continued at a High Rate of Speed Traveling Northbound on Perry Street.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver fled the the scene of the collison and was picked up nearby.

The crash caused a power outage to residents in the area between the 3700 and 4000 blocks of West Clearwater Avenue.

The Suspect Was Eventually Located and Taken Into Custody.

Arturo Pulido Barragan was identified as the driver of the Mercedes. He was arrested and booked into jail for hit and run, and for eluding. The indiviual who assisted Barragan in leaving the scene of the crash was also arrested.

