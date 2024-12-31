Breaking The Cycle: Overcoming New Year’s Resolution Burnout

New Year, New Stress from Resolutions

Most of us, while stepping into the New Year, get ourselves caught up in the tradition of making resolutions, which are goals targeted at pushing us to be better versions of ourselves. From giving up sugar to logging off from social media, taking a daily walk, or diving into new hobbies, such resolutions start with great gusto. But by February, those aspirations have typically vanished, and disappointment ensues. It's actually a case where, as a culture, we set ourselves up to fail with these unrealistic expectations for self-improvement. To have goals and hold ourselves accountable is wonderful, but we must make those goals attainable—small steps to lead us toward larger accomplishments.

The Psychological Toll of New Year's Resolutions

The psychological burden brought about by high New Year's resolutions is extreme: feelings of failure, disappointment, and increased stress are not uncommon. When one's expectations about themselves are unrealistic, frustration will easily ensue if progress isn't as swift as we imagined. An all-or-nothing mentality will make people who experience even minor slips consider themselves a complete failure, which destroys any motivation. Adding to that is social pressure, which expects us to strive for even more than we perhaps would prepare for. These are associated with an increased feeling of negative self-talk that also damages self-esteem, putting one at risk for burnout.

How to Mitigate Negative Psychological Impact

Counter these effects with realistic, achievable goals, positive self-talk, love and support from people around you, and self-care. After all, it’s all about flexibility—allowing setbacks and changing course without giving up on our progress entirely.

Set Realistic Goals

Break down big resolutions into smaller, achievable steps; this will help foster a sense of progress and accomplishment.

Focus on Positive Self-Talk

Be easy on yourself, and look at setbacks as opportunities to learn from mistakes, not failures.

Find Support

Share your goals with friends or family who will be supportive and help keep you accountable.

Take Care of Yourself

Do your best to cope with the stress in life using techniques like meditation or exercise.

Be Flexible

Allow yourself occasional days when you may not be able to follow through on everything.

