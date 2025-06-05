14-Year Old Charged After High-Speed Crash in Othello

A 14-year old is lucky to be alive after high-speed chase with Othello Police Officers.

On Sunday, June 1st, at about 1:49 am, Officers witnessed a 2003 black Chevrolet Trailblazer speeding through a 35-mph zone. Police suspected the driver was under the influence. As an officer got behind the vehicle, they noted additional signs of impairment, consistent with DUI.

A Traffic Stop Was Initiated in the 100 Block of North 7th Avenue.

As the Officer approached the driver's side, the vehicle suddenly sped away from the stop. The suspect vehicle continued through the city streets, running stop signs and red lights.

At Times, Speeds Were Clocked at OVER 70-mph.

The driver continued speeding along South 7th Avenue toward SR26 with Police in pursuit. According to the Othello Police Department Facebook page:

The chase came to an end when the Trailblazer smashed through a reflective traffic barricade at the street’s end. Behind it were large cement barriers. Traveling at approximately 70 mph, the vehicle collided with the barriers and flipped at least once before coming to rest.

First Responders With Othello EMS and Fire Services Raced to the Scene of the Crash.

The 14-year old driver received medical treatment at the scene and was deemed ok with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, it was learned that the teen was visiting Othello with his father from Las Vegas. His father was in town for work.

The teen allegedly stole the vehicle roughly 3 minutes before the traffic stop from a business parking lot.

The teen was booked into the Martin Hall Juvenile Facility on several charges including:

• Theft of a Motor Vehicle (RCW 9A.56.065)

• Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (RCW 9A.56.068)

• Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle (RCW 46.61.024)

