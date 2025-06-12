Living in the Pacific Northwest offers numerous benefits. One is the long growth season of Eastern WA, providing a bountiful harvest season.

Tri-Cities area Farmers' Markets are filled with fresh produce!

Mouth-watering fruits and vegetables are the bounty at every Farmer's Market. And our area has earned notable bragging rights for Watermelon.

Watermelon that is juicy and sweet, with the perfect texture, isn't easy to find unless you buy it from a Washington or Oregon location. Luckily, all our stores have an abundance of this incredible fruit.

I've eaten a small watermelon every week for the last couple of weeks.

Seedless is my favorite, and I get the small "personal size'. A good source of hydration and fiber for your diet, and who doesn't love a fresh, juicy, cold watermelon as an afternoon snack?!

Most of you are aware that watermelons grown in the Pacific Northwest are from the Yakima Valley, the Columbia Basin, and Hermiston, Oregon farms.

"Hermiston, Oregon, in the Lower Umatilla Basin, has earned its reputation for growing some of the best watermelons in the Pacific Northwest, and even beyond, due to a unique combination of climate, soil, and agricultural expertise."

Here are 6 reasons why watermelon is the best from Hermiston, Oregon.

1. Ideal Climate: Hot Days and Cool Nights

2. Sandy Volcanic Soil with Good Loam Content:(Loam is mix of Sand and Salt)

3. Abundant Irrigation from the Columbia River.

4. Extended Growing Season.

5. Generational Farming Knowledge and Modern Agricultural Practices: A long history of generational growers has passed down the knowledge for an incredible harvest.

6. Protection from Spring Winds: Farmers often plant Wheat along the borders to protect the young watermelon vines.

So, pick up a Watermelon today from an area farmer and enjoy the goodness!

