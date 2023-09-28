Harvest Hope: How You Can Contribute to the Hometown Food Drive This Fall

The Hometown Food Bank drive donation goal of $40,000 during this month-long drive will be a result of dollars raised through all vehicle sales at every McCurley Dealership location for the 31-day period. All monetary funds from vehicle sales will be donated on November 14, 2023, for the purchase of much-needed non-perishable food items for area food banks.

The demand has risen at the Food Banks this year as each location is serving more people than they have in several years. The Hometown Food Drive helps stock the shelves going into the cold holiday months where there is typically an increased need.

During the month of October, all the McCurley Dealerships will accept donated non-perishable food items. Just bring nonperishable items to any of the McCurley Dealerships in Southeast and Central Washington and place them in the showroom donation vehicle between the hours of 9:00 AM & 7:00 PM.

Also during October, look for $10 dollar prepacked “Food Drive-Bags” at Yoke’ Fresh Markets created especially for our local food banks – pay for it on your way through check out. This donated “Food Bag” can be placed in the donation bin before leaving the store. The Yoke’s customer food bags will be collected and delivered to all local area food banks at the end of the drive in November along with all the McCurley Dealerships purchased food items.

Donations from area Yoke’s Market customers have been estimated to exceed 165,000 pounds during this 21-year annual food drive, bringing the total Yokes customers and McCurley purchased non-perishable food items during these food drives to approximately 1,100,000 pounds of non-perishable donations to area food banks. Items purchased for area food banks include cereals, pasta, and ready-to-eat items like chili, stew, and ravioli. Canned vegetables and fruit, tuna, peanut butter, as well as holiday items like yams, cranberries, stuffing mix, gravy, etc. The area food banks place orders based on needs for the months of November, December, and January.