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It's exciting news for people who love to fish!

Free Fishing Weekend on June 6 and 7

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife is offering a FREE Fishing Weekend June 6th and 7th across the state without buying a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Weekend gives people an easy entry point into fishing,” said Kirt Hughes, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fish management division manager. “You don’t need to be an expert or own a boat to get started. There are lakes, shorelines, and fishing piers across the state where people can get out and give it a try.”

Some Species are Excluded

Licenses are REQUIRED to fish or harvest salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, halibut, and ALL SHELLFISH. A reminder that all other fishing rules and regulations apply.

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The Good News Is That All Other Species Are Open Game

However, seasons, size limits, daily limits, gear rules, recording requirements, and area closures still apply. You're encouraged to check current fishing regulations and emergency rules.

Local fishing experts say the best opportunities are for anglers targeting rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow perch, as well as other gamefish in area lakes.

Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State Dive into our guide to the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals