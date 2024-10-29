Science comes in for the win again! A TikTok-famous doctor—a real doctor, by the way—Dr. Saurabh Sethi, has put out a claim saying the magical elixir tequila is good for you! Well, kind of, that is. Recent insights suggest that while alcohol is generally harmful to health, tequila may offer a surprisingly healthier alternative compared to other alcoholic beverages. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist from California, shared his views on TikTok, shedding light on the potential benefits of tequila.

Health Risks of Alcohol

Dr. Sethi emphasizes that alcohol is known to have negative effects on health, and no amount can be considered "good." However, tequila, particularly when made from the agave plant, has some advantages that set it apart from other liquors.

Advantages of Tequila

Low in Sugar and Carbs : Tequila is distilled from the agave plant, making it lower in sugar and carbohydrates compared to other spirits, especially those derived from grains.

Gluten-Free : It is naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities.

Non-Digestible Agave : Research indicates that agave does not significantly raise blood sugar levels, making tequila a more favorable choice for those monitoring their glycemic response.

Potential Health Benefits

Protective Properties : The blue agave used in tequila may create a protective barrier around medications for intestinal issues, preventing dilution in the stomach.

Prebiotic Effects : Agave contains fructans and fructooligosaccharides, which may function as prebiotics, promoting healthy gut microbiota and aiding digestion.

Metabolism of Alcohol : Tequila metabolizes into acetaldehyde—a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism—at a slower rate than many other alcoholic drinks. This slower metabolism may result in fewer hangover symptoms. Additionally, clear tequila made from 100% blue agave has fewer congeners (byproducts of fermentation associated with hangovers) compared to darker liquors.

Caloric Content

A shot of tequila contains approximately 64 calories, which is lower than the 96 calories found in a shot of vodka. The natural sweetness of tequila also reduces the need for sugary mixers that add extra calories.