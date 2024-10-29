Illegal Killings of Two Gray Wolves Under Investigation in Washington

Washington State authorities are investigating the illegal killings of two gray wolves, with agencies offering a reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction. 

The Incident

The first incident occurred on October 6 in Klickitat County, where an adult male wolf was found dead east of the Klickitat River, near Highway 142 and Goldendale. Two weeks later, on October 20, a second adult female wolf was illegally killed southwest of Twisp in Okanogan County. 

Reward

In response to these unlawful acts, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (UFWS) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are actively investigating both cases. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, criminal conviction, or civil penalty assessment related to these incidents. 

Tip Lines

Individuals with tips can report information to the UFWS at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477) or visit the FWS Wildlife Crime Tips website. Additionally, the WDFW can be contacted at 877-933-9847. Authorities urge the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation of these serious wildlife crimes. 

