New Ownership: a Bright Future for Firehouse Subs in Tri-Cities

Firehouse Subs in Tri-Cities is under new ownership. All of the locations are now operated by Making Dough, LLC. Locations that closed in 2024 are set to reopen in the next few months.

Currently, three of the five Firehouse Subs locations remain open.

• Richland-2607 Kingsgate Way

• Kennewick-10799 Ridgeline Drive

• Pasco-4845 Broadmoor Boulevard

The two other Firehouse Subs restaurants will reopen in the coming months.

• Burbank-at 838 Uhling Road is set for reopening at the end of November.

• West Richland-at 6255 Keene Road is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

The Burbank and West Richland locations closed in August, while the Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland closures were only temporary. The former owner was looking for a new owner/operator for the franchise at the time.

Firehouse Subs was founded in 1994 in Florida by brothers who were firefighters.

Chris and Robin Sorensen had $100 to their name and used family loans to open their first first Firehouse Subs in a strip mall in Jacksonville. In 1998, Firehouse Subs surpassed 10 locations, and opened their first location outside of Florida. Today, there are more than 1,250 locations throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Mexico, Canada, and soon, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The sub chain has a foundation supporting first responders. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has raised $33 million.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns Burger King, Popeye's, and Canadian coffee shop and resaturant chain Tim Horton's. RBI is the 5th-largest operator of fast food restaurants in the world.

