A DUI driver on I-5 was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. The collision happened on North Bound 5 to East Bound State Route 18. According to Trooper Rick Johnson's post on X, the driver was:

Almost 3 times the legal limit!

A person is guilty of DUI if they are driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher within two hours of driving.

Potential penalties include up to 364 days in jail, and a $5,000 fine.

Mandatory minimum penalties apply, based on breath test results and prior offenses.

A third DUI offense is automatically 90-days in jail or 120 days of electric home monitoring. Higher penalties if the BAC was 0.15 or higher if you refused the test.

⬆️Clearly, the above driver was WELL-OVER 0.15% BAC⬆️

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, if you are convicted of DUI in court:

We may suspend your driver license for 90 days to 4 years, depending on prior offenses and the severity of the incident. The suspension will begin 45 days after we receive notice from the court showing you were convicted.

DUI penalties often include mandatory treatment programs, an ignition interlock device, and you can surely count on increased insurance costs.

