Washington State Patrol is investigating multiple collisions involving deer and elk.

Kennewick troopers responded to three seperate collisions with two deer and an elk

These collisions between vehicles and wildlife occurred Monday morning on State Route 395 near Connell, I-182 south of Kennewick, and State Route 240 in Richland. The photo above was the result of a truck versus elk collision.

Read More: Washington Woman Attacked by Bear While Taking Out the Trash

November Is the Peak Month for Deer-Vehicle Collisions

Due to it being mating season, more than half of all deer/vehicle collisions occur in October and November. Deer are more active during Autumn as bucks are searching for mates and move across larger territories. Vehicles kill hundreds of deer every year in Washington.

Deer Are More Active at Dawn and Dusk

With the end of daylight saving time and earlier sunsets, peak deer movement is at dawn and dusk, overlapping with heavy commuter traffic times. WSP reminds motorists to be especially watchful during these times.

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LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn