Costco has recalled thousands of pounds of a seafood product due to possible listeria contamination. The recalled poke was sold under Costco's signature brand, Kirkland in 33 states, including Washington and Oregon.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Western United Fish Company dba Annasea Foods Group of Kent, WA, has recalled 3,314.7 lbs. of Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke that was sold in the deli section at Costco Warehouses (Costco Item #17193).

The Recall Was Initiated Because Green Onions Could Be Contaminated With Listeria.

The affected Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke product is packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers and has the Kirkland Signature brand label with the Pack Date of 9/18/2025 and Sell By Date of 9/22/2025.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported to date. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria infection can be especially harmful for some people, incuding:

• pregnant women

• young children

• frail or elderly people

• and others with weaened immune systems.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodbourne illness in the United States.

Customers are urged to throw the poke away or return it to Costco for a full-refund.

