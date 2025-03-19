Which “Man’s Best Friend” Does Washington & Oregon Like Most?

It shouldn't come as a surprise that we Americans love our pets. An estimated two-thirds of households, nearly 90 million families, own some type of pet. The list of pets we're drawn to include those that fly, swim, crawl, slither, and walk. It's the pets that walk that we have far and away the most of.

The two most popular pets in American homes are dogs (65 million homes) and cats (46.5 million homes). The popularity of dogs is why they are known simply as "Man's Best Friend", a term that been used to describe the relationship since the late 1700's. With that in mind, USA Today compiled a list of each State's top five dog breeds (out of 360 recognized worldwide). The following are the five breeds that Washingtonians and Oregonians love the most.

Surprisingly, the neighboring states have the same breeds in their top five, just in a different order.

Goldendoodle #5 (Both States)

The Golden Retriever/Poodle combination's popularity has been growing for years. The breed comes in three sizes, (standard, miniature, and toy) like is cousin the poodle. They are valued because of their friendly temperament, making them a great family dog, and little to no shedding of their coat (huge for those with allergies). Depending on the size of the 'doodle' you choose, their size ranges between 15 and 90 pounds and live between 10 and 15 years on average.

French Bulldog #4 Washington #3 Oregon

This small breed is loved because of it's loving nature and ability to adapt to children easily. They are very popular with people who live in cities and other highly populated areas because their exercise needs aren't as great as many other breeds. Their ever erect ears and playful nature wins over anyone that meet them. "Frenchies" don't usually top the 30 pound range and can live, on average, up to 12 years.

German Shepherd #3 Washington #4 Oregon

This iconic breed's versatility is well known. German Shepherds have been used as K-9 officers for decades due to their intelligence and ability to learn and perform a number of different tasks. Those same traits (and more) have made them excellent search and rescue dogs, guide dogs, guard dogs, and service dogs. They also have a long history of being loyal (and protective) family dogs. German Shepherd range between 65 and 90 pounds in weight and live between 9 and 13 years on average.

Golden Retriever #2 Both States

This native of Scotland, believe it or not, has been one of America's (and the Western World's) favorite breeds for generations. Their easy temperament made them the ideal dogs for families with small children as well as people who live alone. They are playful, intelligent, and empathetic...which is why they are a common choice for service and therapy dogs. Fair warning if you want to own a Golden, have a good vacuum as these double coated dogs will shed. Goldens can hit the 75-80 pound range and live in neighborhood of 12 years.

Chihuahua #1 Both States

This toy terrier breed from Mexico is the top dog in Washington and Oregon, along with 19 other States. It's size makes it an ideal companion for city dwellers, seniors, and people who love to shower affection on their pets. Chihuahuas will eat that up all day. Purebred chihuahuas are very small (not usually more than 6 or 7 pounds), but they have many crossbreed cousins like...

Chugs (Chihuahua and Pug)

Chiweenie (Chihuahua and Dachshund)

Chipoo (Chihuahua and Poodle)

Chorkie (Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier)

Cheagle (Chihuahua and Beagle)

...and too many more to name. Their small stature also lends to a longer life expectancy (around 16 years average). Celebrating a 20th birthday with a Chihuahua is far from unheard of.

For the full list of the most popular dogs breeds around America, check out USA Today's results here.