Richland Police Catch Suspect Linked to Child Exploitation Online

Richland Police Department via Facebook
Acting on a CyberTip received through the National Center for Missing and
Exploited Children (NCMEC), detectives with the Southeast Regonal Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a man. According to a statement from the City of Richland Police Department:

The Suspect Was Taken Into Custody for Child Sexual Exploitation

Prior to the service of the warrant, investigators identified the suspect as Zachary Monroe Randles. During the investigation, detectives observed photos indicating the suspect had access to firearms. Out of an abundance of caution, SCU officers conducted surveillance of the residence until Randles exited the home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The Search Turned Up several Pieces of Evidence Related to the Investigation

During the search of the residence in the 1700 block of April Loop, detectives found multiple digital devices believed to contain potential evidence and unsecured firearms. A loaded handgun and an AR-15 style rifle were seized during the search.

Randles was booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple charges related to the investigation.

Randles Was Previously Arrested for Rape of a Child in the First Degree

The Richland Police Department arrested Randles in 2024 for the crime. The case remains pending.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be considered as evidence is examined.

