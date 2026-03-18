The Bureau of Land Management is looking for seasonal volunteer hosts for several recreational sites in Washington and Oregon.

This Is a Dream Job for Outdoor Enthusiasts Who Love Nature

Hosts are needed to help connect visitors to public lands while celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary and the BLM's 80th.

This is a live-in volunteer position, and hosts must provide their own self-contained RV. Volunteers may be eligible to receive a daily per diem reimbursement while serving on site.

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Campground Hosts Are Integral to Daily Operations

Volunteer hosts play an important role. The hosts help ensure campgroounds remain clean and safe. Light maintenance tasks are required, such as tidying restrooms, collecting trash, and keeping signs and information boards up for the public.

What to Know About BLM Campground Host Positions

• ALL volunteer campground hosts MUST complete a FEDERAL background check

• Season lenths and sechedules vary by location.

• Most opportunities run from late spring through early fall

• **Some locations may accommodate Couples who want to host together**

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If you believe this opportunity is for you, visit Volunteer.gov, and search for "BLM Oregon" or "BLM Washington." Current openings will be listed. You can submit your volunteer application to thousands of sites across the country.