***Update***

James Kennedy returned home safely and is no longer missing. According to Richland Police, he returned home at about 10:41 am on Wednesday.

Richland Police are asking for the public's help to find an elderly missing man.

James Kennedy Was Last Seen Around 9:15 PM on Tuesday, May 6TH.

Police say Kennedy left his home at 8 pm to go to Safeway on George Washington Way. He never returned home.

Kennedy was last seen wearing an orange tee-shirt, blue pants, and brown shoes. He also uses a purple cane.

James Kennedy is 88-years old, 6'5", weighs 300 lbs, and has blue eyes. He was driving a gray 2000 Honda Accord. The licence plate is: AQU8378.

The Family is Asking for Your Assistance to Locate James.

If you have any information about the location of James Kennedy, please call 9-1-1. James Kennedy was entered into the WA State Silver alert system.

James Kennedy is a former Sheriff. He retired in 1998, after serving 12 years with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Kennedy began his career as a military policeman, and then with the Washington State Patrol. He also was chief of the Hanford Patrol.

