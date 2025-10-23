More frozen shrimp is being recalled due to possible exposure to radiation levels. In a release from the Food and Drug Administration, Aquastar (USA) Corp of Seattle is voluntarily recalling frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia:

Because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby they may have become exposed to very low levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137)

It's Important to Note: NONE of the Recalled Product Ever Tested Positive for Cs-137.

No illnesses were reported. This recall was a precautionary measure. If you have any of the recalled frozen shrimp in your possession, do NOT consume the product. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

AquaStar's Frozen EZ Peel White Shrimp was sold at WinCo Foods in several states including:

• Washington

• Oregon

• Idaho

• Arizona

• California

• Montana

• Nevada

• Okahoma

• Texas

• Utah

Two-Pound Bags of AquaStar's Raw EZ-Peel White Shrimp Are Also Recalled.

They were sold at Safeway, Albertson's, Eagle and Carr's-Safeway stores in Washington, Idaho, and Alaska. Last month several shrimp brands were recalled.

A full list of the recently recalled product names, lot codes, and best by dates can be found on the FDA's Recall Notice.

If you have questions, call Aquastar at 1-800-331-3440.

The FDA is continuing to investigate Cesium-137 contamination by the company.

