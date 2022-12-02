Is Pasco Shooting Suspect Unregistered Sex Offender?

Devontae Wright (Oregon sex offender registry) Devontae Wright (Oregon sex offender registry) loading...

A Pasco Police officer is stable, and recovering from a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1st in Pasco.

27-year-old Devontae Wright (aka Devontae Colbray) has been arrested in connection with the shooting of 16-year Pasco Police veteran Jeremy Jones at a residence in the 1900 block of Riverview Drive in Pasco. The location is just south of I-182 and east of the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 PM, officers had contacted Wright at the home, he was wanted for his alleged involvement in a recent shooting in Kennewick.

Specifics of what happened have not yet been released, but during the arrest, Officer Jones was shot.

According to Oregon state records, the suspect is a non-compliant sex offender

Oregon's sex offender website, sexoffenders.oregon.gov lists Wright as a "non-compliant" person, meaning he has not notified the appropriate authorities of his whereabouts as required by law. The Oregon website lists him as having a Hermiston address. It shows him having been convicted of Felony 1 and Felony 2 sex abuse, with a conviction date of October 25th, 2011. However, the jurisdiction is not given.

The Oregon site shows he was last compliant back in 2020.

A non-compliant sex offender can face felony charges for not keeping their registration current.

A check of the WA State registry does not show anyone by his name listed. More information is expected to be released about this shooting soon.