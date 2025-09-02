Move Over Ironman…The Ironkids Fun Run Is Coming To Tri-Cities!

Last year Ironman 70.3 came to the Tri-Cities and was a huge success. The Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce reported 2,500 athletes and 7,500 non-athlete visitors from 45 states and 20 countries came to our area. They also brought $7 million in economic impact.

It was no surprise to hear the event would return in 2025 with a greater level of excitement (if you can imagine) than last year. Ironman 70.3 won't be alone as this year Ironkids will also be part of the big weekend.

Ironkids is open to children of all ages. Toddlers who are getting used to walking are just as welcome to participate as teens who are track superstars. In fact, Ironkids has a classification for children as young as 1 year, but we'll explain a little more about that after sharing the nuts and bolts.

Ironman 70.3 2025 is scheduled for Sunday September 21st. Ironkids will happen the day before on Saturday September 20th. Ironkids will take place at Columbia Point Marina Park on Columbia Point Drive in Richland and will get underway at 9 am.

The Day's Events For Iron Kids Will Look Like This

The Fun Run will feature three events for kids of all ages.

Toddler Trot (ages 1–3)

Half Mile Run (ages 3–8)

One Mile Run (ages 5–17)

All kids who participate will get a bib, a T-shirt, and a finisher medal. Kids can register from now up until the morning of the race and the cost is $28. You can also check out the video below for more on Ironkids 2025.

It's going to be another fantastic weekend for the Tri-Cities with not one, but two Iron events. Ironkids on Saturday, September 20th followed by Ironman 70.3 on Sunday the 21st. Registration for the Ironkids event can be filled out by clicking here.