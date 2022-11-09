It’s Against The Law to Impersonate a Veteran: Fines in WA/CA/OR

It is against the law to impersonate a veteran, whether you live in Washington, Oregon, California, or any other state in America! Those who do so are guilty of criminal identity theft, assuming the identity of someone who has given parts of their lives to military service for this country.

LAWS AGAINST IMPERONATING A VETERAN Canva loading...

We always tell veterans that we honor our them for their service but it is also important to let them know that we honor their sacrifices. It should be unthinkable that there are some who impersonate veterans but we see countless stories in the news about the goofballs who do.

Veterans Day is coming up and we owe so much of our freedoms and freedoms brought in many other countries and territories because of you! If you are a true veteran, we salute you and wish you a happy Veterans Day! (Make sure you take advantage of some of these 26 discounts and freebies you can receive!)

Military Vet Canva loading...

3 RECENT EXAMPLES OF PEOPLE ACROSS AMERICA WHO GOT BUSTED PRETENDING TO BE A VETERAN

pretended to be an honorably discharged Afghanistan War veteran (among other crimes). She was sentenced to 15 years probation. This woman in North Carolina(among other crimes). She was sentenced to 15 years probation.

pretending to be a wounded veteran with lung cancer . A woman in Rhode Island got busted for

brought along some guns and pretended to be a National Guard soldier. Back in 2020, this man in California took an Uber ride to a George Floyd protest in downtown Los Angeles. When he got dropped off, he hopped into a group of troops heading to a crowd management assignment. Hebrought along some guns and

WHAT IS THE LAW IN WASHINGTON STATE FOR IMPERSONATING A VETERAN?

It is a 2nd degree gross misdemeanor to “falsely assume the identity of a veteran or active duty member of the armed forces of the United States with intent to defraud for the purpose of personal gain or to facilitate any unlawful activity.”

Veteran Lady Canva loading...

WHAT IS THE LAW IN OREGON FOR IMPERSONATING A VETERAN?

It is a Class A misdemeanor to impersonate a “public servant” [which] includes an active member or veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States.”

Military Cloth Canva loading...

WHAT IS THE LAW IN CALIFORNIA FOR IMPERSONATING A VETERAN?

The California Penal Code 532b decrees it to be a misdemeanor if “a person fraudulently claims, or presents himself or herself, to be a veteran or member of the Armed Forces of the United States, the California National Guard, the State Military Reserve, the Naval Militia, the national guard of any other state, or any other reserve component of the Armed Forces of the United States, with the intent to obtain money, property, or other tangible benefit, [and] is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

