Sentencing for an Ephrata man convicted of sexually abusing a child is scheduled to take place next month.

48-year-old Michael Rice was found guilty by a jury after a five day trial.

Grant County Sheriff's Spokesman Kyle Foreman says the case dates back to early last year.

"The allegations involve the abuse of a child who was known to Rice."

A judge is expected to sentence Rice on a number of child sex abuse charges on March 15th.