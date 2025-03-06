Inside Washington’s Hidden Island, Once Owned by a Hollywood Legend

Many are following the tragic situation surrounding the death of legendary actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs in their home in New Mexico. Hackman forged through an early life with an abusive father (who later abandoned the family) and an alcoholic mother, to become one of the most revered actors of his generation.

Hackman took home Oscars on two occasions. The first as Best Actor for his unforgettable portrayal of 'Popeye' Doyle in 1971's The French Connection. The second came twenty years later for his role as the hated Sheriff 'Little Bill' Daggett in 1991's Unforgiven with Clint Eastwood.

Over the course of his 50 plus year career on screen, Hackman did everything from action, to drama, to westerns, to comedy (even playing a part in Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein), and many genres in between. He even mastered the villainous (and humorous) Lex Luthor, opposite Christopher Reeves, in three of those four Superman movies.

Even though he lived a life in the public eye, Hackman enjoyed his privacy when not involved in projects. That may have been the driving factor for his purchase of a small Washington State island nestled in Deer Park Marina. When Hackman purchased the tiny parcel of land known as Fawn Island is unknown.

What is known, is the 2.3 acre private island has three structures, a 3,500 plus square foot home along with two guest homes. As you can see in the photo above, it has a private boat dock leading to Deer Harbor, which may well be the only way on and off the island. While we don't know when Hackman bought the island (the main home was built in 1978) we do know when he sold it, sort of.

Rumor has it, the sale was necessary due to Hackman's shift from the screen to the written word, becoming a novelist and releasing his first book in 2000. One account has Hackman and his wife selling the island in 2005, while another places the property transfer around 2008.

While it was somewhat public knowledge that the actor extraordinaire owned Fawn Island, once sold, he purchased a different island off the coast of British Columbia. That sale was kept intentionally secret between the parties, so it's location isn't well known. It it's believed Hackman owned that property until his recent passing.