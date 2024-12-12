Tri-Cities Sports Team Sold To California Conglomerate

Sports teams in the Tri-Cities have had an interesting history. We've had all four major sports represented at one time or another. Who remembers the Tri-City Chinook? The played in the CBA (Continental Basketball Association) from 1991-1995. They were locally owned by Mike Lundgren (of Canyon lakes Golf Course fame) and made the post season every year the played in the old Coliseum.

We've had two different styles of football in town. There were semi-pro teams (the Rattler, Knights, and Rage) and indoor teams. The Tri-Cities Fever won the first (and only to date) national level league championship for the area. The Fever were locally owned and operated by Terri and J.R. Carr for much of their existence. The team went dormant in 2016. The Rage won a couple of titles in a league comprised only of teams in Washington and Oregon (we won't even comment of the Fire).

The two sports we've had most consistently are baseball and hockey. The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Tri-City Americans have played in the Toyota Center (formerly the Coliseum) since 1988. The Ams 36 year run is the longest of any sports team that has called the area home.

Baseball goes all the way back to 1950 when the Tri-City Braves played in the Western International League. We've seen the Atoms, the Angels, the A's, the Padres, the Triplets, the Ports, and the Posse. We've had nearly all minor league levels on the diamond as well as independent teams. The Posse won the Western baseball League Title in 1999 while playing in, what is known today, as Gesa Stadium.

Speaking of Gesa Stadium...

The Tri-City Dust Devils have called it home since 2001 when Portland Family Entertainment (PFE) moved the Rockies from Portland and renamed the team. In 2004 PFE sold the team to Brett Sports who also owned the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL and the Spokane Indians in the Northwest League (NWL). Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett was listed as the team's owner. That lasted until today (December 12th, 2024).

The Dust Devils Have Been Sold To A Conglomerate From Silicon Valley

Diamond Baseball Holdings have agreed to buy the Dust Devils from Brett Sports after 20 years of ownership. DBH was formed in 2021 by media giant Endeavor (who also is a majority owner in TKO Group) and is under the umbrella of the investment form Silver Lake. They own and operate over 40 minor league baseball teams from coast to coast.

The Dust Devils were one of three teams Diamond Holding announced the purchase of today. They also bought the Seattle Mariner's Single A affiliate the Modesto Nuts to compliment DBH's ownership of the M's Double A team in Arkansas. In a statement regarding the sale, Dust Devils Vice President and General manager Derrel Ebert said

We’re looking forward to working with DBH to enhance our games and events even more as we continue to be a key piece of the Tri-Cities community. By combining the continued efforts of our front office staff with DBH’s exceptional support, we’re excited to deliver even more positive experiences for both our fans and players.”

The Dust Devils, who set a team record in attendance for the third straight season, will continue their affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and are expected to retain all of their current front office staff.