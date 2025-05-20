(The Center Square) – Three people were killed outside a nightclub in Seattle just a few days before regulations on after-hours bars and clubs went into effect on Monday.

Early Saturday morning, two men and a woman in their late teens and 20s were found dead at the scene in the Pioneer Square neighborhood with gunshot wounds. Police officers responded within minutes, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes.

Medics found a fourth victim at the scene and transported him to the Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Police have not identified a suspect and no arrests have been made at the time of publication.

This is the latest incident in a concerning increase in violence around Seattle’s nightlife. So far in 2025, there have been more than 20 nightlife-linked shootings. That's on pace to surpass the 47 nightlife-linked shootings in 2024.

Following the incident on Saturday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and while homicides and violent crime have been trending in the right direction so far this year, this incident shows that we must do more to prevent senseless gun violence as we head into the summer months,” Harrell said in a statement.

In a separate press conference, Barnes assured that Seattle is a safe city, despite the deadly weekend, adding that there will be an increased police presence in the Pioneer Square area.

Council Bill 120956 applies to nightlife lounges and clubs operating between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. where smoking or dancing occurs. The legislation went into effect on Monday and is a direct response to the rate of nightlife shootings in the city.

The bill requires after-hours nightlife lounges to obtain and comply with all city permits and licenses, employ at least two security personnel, operate video surveillance, prevent weapons from entering premises, have a safety plan, and allow entry to city peace officers during operating hours.

Seattle officials previously estimated that the new regulations apply to roughly 20 to 30 venues throughout the city. If these businesses violate the regulations, they will receive a $1,000 civil citation. Continued violations could ultimately result in suspension or revocation of a city business license.

Harrell said that his office will share its summer safety planning to look for ways to reduce violence near public areas that are seeing higher rates of violent crimes sometime this week.

“No community in our city is immune to the scourge of gun violence – we will continue to work with SPD and community-based partners to advance urgent solutions to this epidemic,” Harrell said

An investigation into Saturday morning’s shooting is still ongoing.