Catalytic Converter Case Leads Deputies To Moses Lake Smoke Shop

Victims of catalytic converter theft are urged to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office following a major bust just north of the Moses Lake city limits.

Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop and a neighboring home on Stratford Road Northeast were raided today (3/15) by Grant County Sheriff's deputies, Moses Lake Police, Homeland Security, Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and other agencies.

"Investigators were seeking who was trafficking in stolen catalytic converters. Evidence shows that the owner/occupant of the house and the operator of the business were engaging in purchasing stolen catalytic converters. It's a not a legal metal recycling business." Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman said.

No charges have been brought against the suspects yet. Foreman says investigators are still building their case.

Investigators would like to hear from those who've had converters stolen from them.

"And if we end up finding their stolen catalytic converter amongst any of the evidence that we seize, we'll be able to possibly file charges against the criminals and we'll definitely be able to present a case to the prosecutor's office." Foreman said.

According to a report by the data analysis company, BeenVerified, Washington State had one of the highest rates of catalytic converter theft in the country in 2022.

Two months ago, East Wenatchee Police arrested a man suspected of stealing the devices from vehicles parked at Costco and Macy's.

Officers say they recovered six stolen catalytic converters valued at $5,500 from the suspect's truck.

If you have been the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the past three weeks and have not reported that theft, you're asked to call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160.

