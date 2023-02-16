Bird Watching and No Park Fees on President’s Day

You couldn't ask for better winter weather to do some bird watching and exploring this week.

Robin Demario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the annual Great Backyard Bird Count gets underway Friday.

"The nice thing about this event is anyone can take part, and you can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world." Demario said. "This is a wonderful way to enjoy the national forest and to get the entire family involved in a fun outdoor activity."

Additionally, Demario says visitors of all national forests will enjoy no fees at day-recreation sites on Monday in honor of President's Day.

"This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, and trailheads. Remember though, fees still apply for sno-parks, camping, cabin rentals, and other permits." Demario added.

For those wanting to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, click here.

Nearly 400-thousand people took part in the event last year.

