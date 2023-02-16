A Pasco Author’s Book Became Every Guy’s Favorite Movie

If you've made it this far without either watching Fight Club or being forced to listen to some total bro talk about how they live their life based on the fictional Tyler Durden's lifestyle; wow. Fight Club has remained a staple of male film viewing for the twenty-something years since its release.

Spike TV's Guys Choice - Show Getty Images loading...

Not only is Fight Club an essential piece to the makeup of what recent internet history has deemed the "sigma male," but it's also flat-out a classic. It's one of the greatest movies of all time no matter how hard neckbeards try to make me hate it.

An Alternative View Of The 15th Annual AFI Awards Getty Images for AFI loading...

Fight Club is blessed by some of the best performances put to screen by Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, both at the height of their powers. It's got some of the most quotable lines in Hollywood history, including the iconic "The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club." It's a movie that satirizes the shallowness some people can have in their lives and themselves and for some men, is a pep-talk for them to reclaim their masculinity. It's also a movie that has been analyzed ad nauseam by YouTube creators and doctors alike.

Strand Book Store Welcomes Chuck Palahniuk, Amy Hempel & Clark Gregg Getty Images loading...

The author of Fight Club is Chuck Palahniuk from Pasco, Washington.

More people around the Tri-Cities have probably heard of Patricia Briggs than Chuck Palahniuk. That's not a dig at Briggs, she's brilliant and she makes appearances at local bookstores regularly. But Palahniuk's work on Fight Club is generational. Not only is it an influential book, but the film adaptation is equally influential in the movie industry.

Strand Book Store Hosts A Reading With Chuck Palahniuk & Amy Hempel Getty Images loading...

If you haven't read the book or seen the movie, they're both really good. Just don't lose track of the point. Some things don't need to be interpreted literally. For those who were hoping for a sequel, Fight Club 2 and Fight Club 3 are graphic novels written by Palahniuk as official sequels.