Special Occasion Liquor License Under Consideration

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce's Tasting Room, it offers selections from a number of different wineries, breweries, and cider producers.

However you're limited to two-ounce tastings under current state law.

A new bill proposed in the state legislature by 12th District Representative Mike Steele would allow for a special occasion license for non-profits in the state.

"This piece of legislation was brought to me by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce who operates a fantastic tasting room in downtown Wenatchee." Steele said. "What they would like to be able to do is create a full tasting room experience which would allow for them to pour two glasses of wine, two glasses of beer maximum."

The bill does not apply to the purchase of bottled or canned alcoholic beverages. They would still have to be consumed off the premises.

If you would like to read the bill in its entirety, click here.

Get our free mobile app