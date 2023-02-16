Special Occasion Liquor License Under Consideration

Special Occasion Liquor License Under Consideration

photo: 123rf.com

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce's Tasting Room, it offers selections from a number of different wineries, breweries, and cider producers.

However you're limited to two-ounce tastings under current state law.

A new bill proposed in the state legislature by 12th District Representative Mike Steele would allow for a special occasion license for non-profits in the state.

"This piece of legislation was brought to me by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce who operates a fantastic tasting room in downtown Wenatchee." Steele said. "What they would like to be able to do is create a full tasting room experience which would allow for them to pour two glasses of wine, two glasses of beer maximum."

The bill does not apply to the purchase of bottled or canned alcoholic beverages. They would still have to be consumed off the premises.

 

If you would like to read the bill in its entirety, click here.

Get our free mobile app

See Inside Amazing Estate in Walla Walla Wine Country

Live in Walla Walla Wine Country without having to tend to a vineyard, all you have to do is relax, enjoy a glass of wine with friends, lounge by the pool, and take in the views. This estate is amazing - scroll down and take a peek inside. 

 

 

Filed Under: 12th District Representative Mike Steele, two glasses of beer, two glasses of wine, wenatchee valley chamber of commerce
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA