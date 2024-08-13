Biggs Killer Whales Enjoying The Washington Summer

The Salish Sea has recently become a hotspot for marine life enthusiasts, with an unprecedented surge in Bigg's killer whale sightings. Over the past five months, these apex predators have been spotted daily, marking a significant increase in their presence. July alone recorded 214 unique sightings, a staggering 70% increase compared to the same month last year. This rise in sightings of Bigg's killer whales, alongside an increase in humpback whale activity, is a hopeful sign for the Salish Sea's marine environment. While the southern resident killer whale population remains endangered, the resurgence of other species like Bigg's killer whales and humpbacks indicates that some aspects of the ecosystem are thriving.

The Power of Community Science

These sightings are meticulously documented by a collaborative effort involving professional whale watchers, regional observation groups, and community scientists. Each sighting is confirmed through photographic evidence, ensuring the accuracy of the data and contributing to a broader understanding of these majestic creatures.

The Diet That Fuels Growth

A key factor behind the population growth of Bigg's killer whales is their diet. Unlike the salmon-dependent southern residents, Bigg's killer whales primarily hunt marine mammals such as seals and sea lions. The populations of these prey species have flourished since the implementation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972, which has provided a steady food supply for the growing killer whale population.

A Thriving Population

The coastal Bigg's killer whale population has now grown to approximately 380 individuals, with 14 new calves born this year alone. This population boom not only highlights the health of the species but also underscores the effectiveness of conservation measures in place over the past decades. With humpback whales also being sighted daily, the Salish Sea is currently one of the most promising locations for whale watching. The likelihood of encountering these magnificent creatures in Puget Sound this summer is exceptionally high, making it an ideal time for both seasoned whale watchers and curious newcomers to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the region's marine life.