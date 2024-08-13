Kennewick PD Launches New Policing Program

Monday afternoon, around 1 pm, Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero stood at a podium in front of the KPD Station. He was flanked by the President and Vice President of the Kennewick Police Foundation and by representatives from HAPO Community Credit Union. They were there to announce a new community policing program in the city.

The goal of the program is to reward members of the community for going above and beyond and making a positive impact on others through random acts of kindness. One example cited by Chief Guerrero was of a citizen who stopped to give CPR to another man at the scene of a car accident who was experiencing a medical emergency. That action kept the man alive until first responders could arrive, take over treatment, and transport him to the hospital.

Chief Guerrero said during the press conference

Our mission statement is to provide professional police services with integrity, courage, and commitment. So going out there and doing that it's just not looking for people doing things wrong all the time, sometimes it's wanting to catch people doing things right.

The program unofficially began in the last few weeks with a couple of gift cards already be awarded by officers while in the field.

What Is The Program and How Does It Work?

The Positive Policing Program empowers officers to look for random acts of kindness when the are out in the community, whether they are responding to a call for service in the line of duty, or passing by a situation and they notice one community member assisting another. That officer will be empowered to award that good samaritan a $100 gift card provided by HAPO through the Kennewick Police Foundation.

Stephanie Waechter, HAPO's Community Support Specialist, said during the press conference

We believe small actions can have a big impact. HAPO is proud to partner with the Kennewick Police Foundation to equip Officers with positive policing VISA gift cards to reward community heroes.

It's no secret when most people see a police car going by, or lights behind them, their heart skips a bit wondering what they did wrong. In talking with Chief Guerrero, he hopes that this program will subdue some of that heart skipping and encourage Kennewick residents to believe an officer may approach them for doing something right.