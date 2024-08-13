One Dog is Saving Taxpayers Millions

Growing up, we had this amazing dog named Copper. He was amazing for many reasons, but in this example, it's because of his superpower to identify. We would take Copper up to the mountains, where we would fish or hike, and we always skipped rocks in the river. Somehow, Copper loved going after those rocks. I'd throw a rock in the river, and he would come back with it. I know what you’re thinking: "Oh, it’s just a random rock," but no—this dog had the superpower of a fish. It seemed like he could smell underwater and come back with the exact rock I randomly picked up and skipped across the river.

I tell you this because not all dogs wear capes, but some should with the superpowers they possess. Like Fin, a dog here in Washington who is actively saving the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife—and, subsequently, your tax dollars—$100 million annually. All because he has the ability to sniff out the scent of an invasive species of mussels that could seriously devastate Washington’s ecosystem and rack up a bill of $100 million to get rid of.

Fin, a unique mix of Catahoula Leopard Dog, Blue Lacy, and Australian Kelpie, is on the front lines for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. His mission? To sniff out and stop invasive zebra and quagga mussels from infiltrating the state’s waters.

A Critical Role in Environmental Protection

The importance of Fin's work cannot be overstated. Invasive mussels like the zebra and quagga species pose a significant threat to Washington’s ecosystems and infrastructure. Once these mussels take hold, they reproduce rapidly, forming dense colonies that clog water intakes, damage hydroelectric power stations, and outcompete native species. The cost of managing such an infestation could exceed $100 million annually, making prevention crucial.

Backing Fin's Mission with Funding and Legislation

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Washington state has allocated $1.81 million to combat the spread of these invasive species. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has matched this funding with another $1.81 million, underscoring the national importance of keeping these mussels out of Washington’s waters.

Understanding the Invasive Threat

Native to the Caspian and Black seas, zebra and quagga mussels are notorious for their ability to attach to hard surfaces using byssal threads, a sort of natural adhesive. Their rapid reproduction rates and the difficulty of eradicating them once established make early detection and prevention essential.

Washington’s vigilance is especially crucial given that the Columbia River Basin remains the last major river system in the United States that has not been infested by these invasive mussels. However, the threat is real; there have been close calls, such as the recent discovery of larval mussels in Idaho's Snake River.

Fin’s Training and Tireless Work Ethic

Fin’s job is to detect even the tiniest mussels on boats and watercraft, a task at which he excels. His training, which cost the department $7,000, involved associating the scent of mussels with his favorite toy, turning work into a rewarding game. Fin’s keen sense of smell allows him to inspect up to 140 boats on busy days, working tirelessly up to 40 hours a week to ensure that Washington’s waters remain mussel-free.

The Need for More Resources

While Fin’s efforts are invaluable, the department recognizes that more resources are needed. The hope is to acquire a second dog to bolster their efforts, but this will require additional funding. Each mussel-sniffing dog represents a significant investment, but the cost is a small price to pay compared to the potential economic and ecological devastation that could occur if invasive mussels take hold.

A Day in the Life of Fin

On a typical day, Fin and his handler, Nick Knauss, are hard at work inspecting boats and watercraft. Their dedication is evident, and every day without a mussel detection is considered a victory. For Knauss, finding no mussels during an inspection is a positive outcome—a testament to their relentless efforts to protect Washington’s waters.

As Fin continues his crucial work, he stands as a symbol of the innovative and determined efforts being made to safeguard the environment. In Washington’s fight against invasive species, this hardworking dog is proving to be one of the state’s most effective and beloved defenders.