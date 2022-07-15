BFT Board Says No to Sales Tax Reduction Proposal

(Richland, WA) -- The Ben Franklin Transit Agency Board has rejected a measure that would have placed a transit sales tax reduction question on the ballot for Tri-Cities area voters. The board, by a vote of 7-2 pulled the measure last night, after hearing how such a reduction would affect the agency Wednesday night. Concerns over layoffs and service reductions, along with budget shortfalls were among the main concerns the board cited, along with worries BFT would be locked out of a state grant for transit. The decision was made before the public comment period, after which many in the audience applauded the board's move.