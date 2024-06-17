Benton County Elevates Fire Danger Forecast

Wildfire season is well underway. The Pioneer Fire is burning over 3,000 acres in the Wenatchee area, the Beam Road Fire east of Zillah is over 9,000 acres. In the Tri-Cities, and the surrounding area, we've already seen a few fires pop up and taken care of before they caused major damage.

The Benton County Fire Marshall elevated the County's fire danger level to high earlier this morning, until further notice.

What Does It Mean?

It means that under current conditions wildfires are likely to occur. It also means that in areas where there is 'continuous fuel' (mature grassland and forest litter among other items) the fire could be more difficult to contain, especially in windy conditions.

It also means burning restrictions are increased around the County. The chart below reflects the change.

No residential burning is allowed within any city limits or their surrounding areas. If you have questions about burn restrictions, contact the Benton Clean Air Agency at (509) 783-1304 or click here to see if burning is permitted at all. Even if you have the ability to burn under the elevated level, you must call the Burn Line prior to the burning of any pile. Those numbers are:

Residential burning, call 509-783-6198

Agricultural burning, call 509-783-6570

That's because certain conditions, such as wind and inversions, could prohibit any burning at all for that day.

Agriculture burns are permitted with the sign off of the local fire district chief along with a special burn permit issued by the County Fire Marshall and an agricultural burn permit from the Benton Clean Air Agency. The number to call to start that process is (509) 735-3500.

The high fire danger also means that no public outdoor burning is permitted, with one exception. If it is a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring.