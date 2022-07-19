Benton City–Seen this Guy? Let Benton County Sheriff Know

Suspect sought (BCSO) Suspect sought (BCSO) loading...

Not a ton of details were released but the Benton County Sheriff's Department is looking for this guy.

Man wanted on order violations

We won't speculate because BCSO only said this man is wanted on two counts of "order violations," (perhaps no contact?).

56-year-old Aaron McClure (no hometown listed) is wanted for two probable cause order violations over the weekend, but Deputies have not been able to locate him. Apparently, his last known whereabouts were in Benton City.

These images show a vehicle he is reportedly driving or is associated with. Note the kayak on the back kind of makes it easy to pick out. The images are not the greatest but it's all authorities have to go off of.

Anyone who may see this vehicle or McClure, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.