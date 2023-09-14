Almost Time to Pig Out as Richland’s Sausage Fest Approaches

It's touted as the best "fest in the west." Thousands will converge for the 2023 Sausage Fest in Richland tomorrow (9/15) and Saturday (9/16).

Started in 1977, the event is Christ the King Catholic School's largest fundraiser. They provide live entertainment and activities such as arts and crafts, bingo, and a middle school dance.

"We have two parking lots called the upper and the lower. In the upper parking lot, we have our food booths where we're serving sausages and pie and cookies, pretzels, all sorts of stuff. And then in our lower parking lot we have anywhere between 15 and 20 different kinds of homemade games." says Caitlin Elder, director of volunteerism and fundraising at Christ the King Catholic School.

And not all sausages are created equal. At the sausage booth, you’ll find sausage just the way you like it: on a bun, on a stick, spicy, with the works (kraut, peppers and onions), topped with ketchup, topped with your choice of mustard.

"We get our sausages from Rider Sausage, which is a local supplier. They've been our supplier for a long time. And you can get ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut, but you can also find them at South of the Border where they're topped with chili," Elder said. "There's all sorts of different sauces. For kids, we also have hot dogs."

If sausage isn't up your alley or the long is too long, check out the hamburger booth.

"Hamburger booth is one of our booths that's in the lower parking lot and I guarantee you, the lines are going to be a little bit shorter down there." Elder said.

And without the volunteers, the third largest gathering in the Tri-Cities area wouldn't be possible.

"There are hundreds of people who take on leadership positions, so we call them chairs. They do the booth, whether it's a game or a food booth. A lot of them are there the whole weekend, helping everybody have a really good time." Elder added.

If you would like more information about the event, we've set up a link here.

