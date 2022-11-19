Air Stagnation Warning for Washington Extended to Monday
The National Weather Service extended their air stagnation advisory warning until Monday at 3pm.
The North Central region will experience stagnant air, with light winds coming through.
Residents should expect cold and very dry air. Any air pollutants will intensify and contribute to poor air quality.
Winds are expected to increase by Tuesday.
State air quality agencies discourage any outdoor burning and limit residential burning as much as possible.