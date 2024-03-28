6 Fun Facts about Bill Gates Seattle Home That’ll Amaze You

6 Astonishing Tidbits About His Home That Will Leave You Spellbound

Many years ago while I was living in Seattle, I got a chance to check out Bill Gates's house.

A buddy of mine had a boat and we caught some waves on Lake Washington and was able to get close to Bill Gates's sprawling mansion in Seattle. I could see his armed security guards walking his property as we approached his boat launch.

It was pretty cool to see his place and I thought I'd dig up some fun facts about Washington State's version of Bruce Wayne and his mansion. You never know, Bill Gates might have a secret Bat Cave below his mansion.

Bill Gates' Seattle Residence: 6 Intriguing Insights That Will Blow Your Mind

The Bill Gates' Seattle home, known as Xanadu 2.0, is located on the shores of Lake Washington in Medina, a suburb of Seattle. This massive mansion spans over 66,000 square feet. It has an artificial stream stocked with fish to a trampoline room with a 20-foot ceiling, this house is truly amazing.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Xanadu 2.0 is its state-of-the-art sensor system that allows guests to customize their experience throughout the house. Temperature, lighting, music, and even artwork can be adjusted using wearable pins that guests receive upon arrival.

In addition to its technological features, Xanadu 2.0 boasts a collection of rare artifacts and artworks that reflect Bill Gates' eclectic tastes. The mansion includes a library with a domed reading room housing rare manuscripts dating back centuries. There is also an extensive art collection featuring works by renowned artists such as Winslow Homer and Andrew Wyeth.

The outdoor spaces at Xanadu 2.0 are just as impressive as the interior. The property spans over five acres and includes a waterfront guest house, a swimming pool with an underwater music system, and beautifully landscaped gardens filled with native plants.

Could you imagine touching a picture and it changing? that's some Tony Stark stuff right there.

You've got to admit Bill Gates's house is pretty awesome and only a lucky few get to see inside this amazing residence right here in Washington State.

