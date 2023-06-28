4 Fruit Recalls In Washington, Oregon, & California

What a scary time to be a fruit lover! In the past couple weeks, 4 different companies have issued recalls to their fruit due to possible contamination! These recalls affect many stores all across the United States including Washington and Oregon! Luckily, in these 4 particular recalls, there have been no health issues reported.

June 8th, 2023, Wawoma Frozen Foods Inc.

On June 8th, 2023, Wawoma Frozen Foods Inc. (Clovis, California) issued a voluntary recall of its Organic Daybreak Blend, processed and sold back in 2022. The recall is due to possible contamination with Hepatitis A. These were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington. If you believe you have bought this product between April 15th and June 26th of 2022, check your freezer and dispose if you do still have it. More information on this recall can be found HERE.

June 12th, 2023, Willamette Valley Fruit Co

June 12th, 2023, Willamette Valley Fruit Co., of Salem, Oregon issues a voluntary recall of its Great Value and Rader Farms packages containing strawberries and frozen fruit blends (with strawberries). The reason for this recall is due to potential contamination with Hepatitis A from strawberries grown in Mexico. Walmart stores in 32 states (including Oregon and Nevada) sold products containing the strawberries from January 24th to June 8th of this year. Costco stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona sold products containing the strawberries from October 3rd of 2022 to June 8th of 2023. More details on this recall can be found HERE.

June 21st, SunOpta Inc.

On June 21st, SunOpta Inc. (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and its subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc. had a voluntary recall of multiple brand name products that they produce. This time it is due to “pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes”. Walmart stores in Oregon and Nevada sold Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks from January 19th to June 13th have been recalled. Target and Whole Foods stores nationwide sold a wide variety of products containing the possibly contaminated fruit from October 14th of 2022 to May 22nd of this year. More details on this recall can be found HERE.

June 22nd, Scenic Fruit Company

On June 22nd, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, issued a recall of products containing frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing organic pineapple, due to a possible contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes. Stores in question were Trader Joe locations nationwide and Health Food stores in California and Oregon among a handful of other states. More information on this recall can be found HERE.

Listeria Monocytogenes Symptoms:

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, young children, or individuals with a weakened immune system. Most symptoms are high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. If you feel you maybe suffering from this ailment, contact your health provider. Click Here for more information on Listeria Monocytogenes.

Hepatitis A Symptoms:

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. It can manifest as a mild illness that will last a few weeks to serious illness lasting months. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, abnormal liver tests. In some instances, especially with people who have a pre-existing illness or have a compromised immune system, Hepatitis A can progress to liver failure. If you feel you may be at risk, contact your healthcare provider. Click Here for more information on Hepatitis A.

