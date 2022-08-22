Looking for Work? Apply for 44 Jobs in Washington State Today!
Available Jobs Around the Yakima Valley through the Tri-Cities
Yakima School District Positions
- High School Assistant Soccer Coach
- West Valley Volleyball Coach
- DSHS Yakima Valley School Cook 1
Yakima Valley College
- Director Teacher Education
- Book Seller (Seasonal)
- Diet Clerk
- Hourly Custodian
Viera's Bakery and Deli
- Part-time Cleaner (3:30 to 7:30 pm)
Yakima Kindercare
- Teachers
Panera
- Team Manager
- Salad and Sandwich Maker
- Baker
Valley Mall
- Seasonal at Macy's
- Bath and Body Works
- Victoria's Secrets
- Aeropostale
- The Gap
- Finish Line
- Old Navy
- Kohls
- Children's Place
Bellair Charters/Airporter Shuttle
- Bus Driver
Medstar Transportation
Dial-a-Ride Bus Driver mentions Rocky Nelson
Uber/Door Dash
Amazon Workforce Staffing
- XL Warehouse Associate Jobs (multiple locations)
Comprehensive Healthcare
- Behavioral Health Associates Per Diem or Full-Time, Director of Services, Recreation Therapist, VP, Supervisor, Therapists, Custodian, Psychiatrists
Need a Food Handlers Card?
They cost $10, and are good for two years, you can take the test online and be ready to go in about 30 minutes!
Kennewick School District
- Temporary Assistant Girls Basketball Coach
City of Yakima
- Corrections Officers, Assistant City Attorney, Temporary Park Concession Stand Worker, and more
City of Pasco
- Water Plant Operator, Senior Engineer, Police Officer, Permit Coordinator, Firefighter, and more
Remote Positions
- Upwork is hiring a Social Media Video Editor for Instagram and TikTok posts
- Ancestry is hiring an HR Operations Coordinator
