Looking for Work? Apply for 44 Jobs in Washington State Today!

There's nothing like kicking the week off with a fresh set of ideas to sink your teeth into. Maybe you just love seeing what jobs are available, or maybe you've been applying to a ton already. Either way, happy job hunting!

Available Jobs Around the Yakima Valley through the Tri-Cities

Yakima School District Positions

High School Assistant Soccer Coach

West Valley Volleyball Coach

DSHS Yakima Valley School Cook 1

Yakima Valley College

Director Teacher Education

Book Seller (Seasonal)

Diet Clerk

Hourly Custodian

Viera's Bakery and Deli

Part-time Cleaner (3:30 to 7:30 pm)

Yakima Kindercare

Teachers

Panera

Team Manager

Salad and Sandwich Maker

Baker

Valley Mall

Seasonal at Macy's

Bath and Body Works

Victoria's Secrets

Aeropostale

The Gap

Finish Line

Old Navy

Kohls

Children's Place

Bellair Charters/Airporter Shuttle

Bus Driver

Medstar Transportation

Dial-a-Ride Bus Driver mentions Rocky Nelson

Uber/Door Dash

Amazon Workforce Staffing

XL Warehouse Associate Jobs (multiple locations)

Comprehensive Healthcare

Behavioral Health Associates Per Diem or Full-Time, Director of Services, Recreation Therapist, VP, Supervisor, Therapists, Custodian, Psychiatrists

Need a Food Handlers Card?

They cost $10, and are good for two years, you can take the test online and be ready to go in about 30 minutes!

Kennewick School District

Temporary Assistant Girls Basketball Coach

City of Yakima

Corrections Officers, Assistant City Attorney, Temporary Park Concession Stand Worker, and more

City of Pasco

Water Plant Operator, Senior Engineer, Police Officer, Permit Coordinator, Firefighter, and more

Remote Positions

Upwork is hiring a Social Media Video Editor for Instagram and TikTok posts

Ancestry is hiring an HR Operations Coordinator

