Looking for Work? Apply for 44 Jobs in Washington State Today!

Sarah Johnson via canva

There's nothing like kicking the week off with a fresh set of ideas to sink your teeth into. Maybe you just love seeing what jobs are available, or maybe you've been applying to a ton already. Either way, happy job hunting!

Available Jobs Around the Yakima Valley through the Tri-Cities

Yakima School District Positions

  • High School Assistant Soccer Coach
  • West Valley Volleyball Coach
  • DSHS Yakima Valley School Cook 1

Yakima Valley College

  • Director Teacher Education
  • Book Seller (Seasonal)
  • Diet Clerk
  • Hourly Custodian

Viera's Bakery and Deli

  • Part-time Cleaner (3:30 to 7:30 pm)

Yakima Kindercare

  • Teachers

Panera 

  • Team Manager
  • Salad and Sandwich Maker
  • Baker

Valley Mall

  • Seasonal at Macy's
  • Bath and Body Works
  • Victoria's Secrets
  • Aeropostale
  • The Gap
  • Finish Line
  • Old Navy
  • Kohls
  • Children's Place

Bellair Charters/Airporter Shuttle

  • Bus Driver

Medstar Transportation

Dial-a-Ride Bus Driver mentions Rocky Nelson

Uber/Door Dash

Amazon Workforce Staffing

  • XL Warehouse Associate Jobs (multiple locations)

Comprehensive Healthcare

  • Behavioral Health Associates Per Diem or Full-Time, Director of Services, Recreation Therapist, VP, Supervisor, Therapists, Custodian, Psychiatrists

Need a Food Handlers Card?

They cost $10, and are good for two years, you can take the test online and be ready to go in about 30 minutes!

Kennewick School District

  • Temporary Assistant Girls Basketball Coach

City of Yakima

  • Corrections Officers, Assistant City Attorney, Temporary Park Concession Stand Worker, and more

City of Pasco

  • Water Plant Operator, Senior Engineer, Police Officer, Permit Coordinator, Firefighter, and more

Remote Positions

  • Upwork is hiring a Social Media Video Editor for Instagram and TikTok posts
  • Ancestry is hiring an HR Operations Coordinator

