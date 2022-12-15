Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy.
Wanted for hit-and-run, and possible auto theft
Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts.
KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning some recent vehicle thefts.
Yakima Police did not elaborate when the hit-and-run occurred.
Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
