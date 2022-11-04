WSU Police Sgt. Resigns Amid Sex Harassment Scandal

(Pullman, WA) -- A Washington State University-Pullman police sergeant who was said to have engaged in sexual activity while on duty has resigned from the university. According to the school, the now-former officer submitted his resignation effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. He had been on home assignment up until just a few days ago.

WSU says a university investigation concluded that former WSU Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt violated WSU policies regarding sexual harassment, and that he improperly used university resources as well as violated provisions of the department’s policy manual.

The university investigation found that the sergeant engaged in predatory grooming behavior while in a supervisory role, made sexually explicit comments to coworkers, subjected coworkers to non-consensual physical contact, and engaged in sexual activities while on duty and on university property.

WSU says they had been unaware of the December 2020 allegations involving the sergeant until March 2022 when a concerned member of the campus police force contacted them.

A full investigation began in March 2022 by WSU’s Human Resource Services department and the university’s Office of Compliance and Civil Rights.